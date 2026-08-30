DRI Mumbai Cracks Multi-National Gold Smuggling Racket; ₹10.75 Crore Gold Seized, 6 Arrested |

Mumbai: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit have busted a well-organized syndicate involved in the smuggling of foreign-origin gold through the international airport in Mumbai and have arrested six persons. The syndicate involved transit passengers travelling between Dubai, Bangkok and Male via Mumbai, along with a contractual airlines staff member.



Those arrested have been identified as Titwala resident Munaf Jamadar (23), Bangladeshi nationals Mohammed Mohiuddin (36), Mohammad Ismail Hossen (37), Mohammed Rashedul Alam (38), Mohammad Abu Nasar (38) and Mohammed Nazimuddin (30).



According to the DRI sources, specific intelligence regarding one Munaf Jamadar, working as a ground staff in an airlines company who is involved in gold smuggling through the airport. Further, as per the intelligence, it was informed that the airline staff would be handing over smuggled gold to a recipient outside the airport.





Jamadar was then intercepted and a personal search of his back pockets resulted in recovery of seven egg-shaped capsules containing gold dust in wax form. He then led the officers to the other members of the syndicate, five transit passengers (all Bangladeshi nationals).



The DRI had seized a total 6650 grams of gold valued at Rs 10.75 crore from the syndicate members. The duty evasion in this case is Rs 3.76 crore, officials said. "In the ongoing investigation, more pieces of evidence are being gathered and the same needs to be investigated. Other key members of the syndicate are yet to be apprehended and all out efforts are being made at the nascent investigation stage," said DRI official.



Advocates Ashish Singh and Birendra Yadav argued for Mohammed Mohiuddin, Mohammed Rashedul Alam and Mohammed Nazimuddin in the court following which they were remanded to judicial custody.

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