Mumbai Police To Saddle Up: 30-Horse Mounted Unit Gets ₹1.27 Crore Boost |

Mumbai: In a major boost to metropolitan law enforcement infrastructure, the Maharashtra Home Department has sanctioned Rs 1.27 crore to fully operationalise a specialized Mounted Police Unit for the Mumbai Police.



The initiative dates back to a government decision passed on February 28, 2019, which initially approved the creation of an equestrian unit featuring 30 horses. While the structural framework was authorized years ago, the practical deployment required dedicated capital. To bridge this gap, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, submitted a formal fund requisition proposal on June 17, 2026.



Following due consideration, the state government has cleared the budget. According to an official order, the newly approved funds will be directly channeled into immediate operational and logistics necessities. These include the actual purchase of horses, high-quality saddlery, specialized riding literature and training equipment, comprehensive medical examination expenses for the animals, and the salaries of professional horse trainers.





To ensure the unit is robustly managed, a structured manpower transition has also been executed. A total of 38 police personnel are being transferred from the existing approved manpower at the armed police at Naigaon in Mumbai. This specialized squad consists of one Police Sub-Inspector, one Assistant Police Sub-Inspector, four Police Head Constables, and 32 Police Constables, all of whom will be responsible for the daily care and patrol operations of the unit.



The entire financial allocation will be seamlessly met from the grants available for the current financial year 2026-27. Furthermore, the Drawing and Disbursing Officer operating under the Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, has been officially designated to withdraw and disburse the sanctioned amount. The operationalisation of this Mounted Police Unit is expected to significantly enhance the city's capabilities in managing large crowd control, handling beach patrolling across Mumbai's coastlines, and performing ceremonial duties during major state events, officials said.

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