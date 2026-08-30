Thane: Major Tragedy Averted In Mumbra As Ganesh Idol Trolley Wheel Slips During Aagman Procession - VIDEO |

Thane: As several Ganesh aagman processions took place across the city, a major accident was narrowly averted while a Ganesh idol was being transported in Mumbra, in Thane district. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Idol transport accident averted

According to reports, the incident occurred on August 29 at around 1 am, when the idol belonging to the Bhiwandicha Shree Ganesh Mandal was being transported on a trolley. However, the trolley’s wheel suddenly slipped, reportedly just 500 metres away from the workshop.

After noticing that the trolley was about to skid, mandal members immediately stopped it, preventing the Ganesh idol from falling.

Police assist rescue operation

Following the incident, the mandal members contacted the Mumbra Police Station for assistance. With the help of the police, a hydraulic trolley and a JCB were brought to the spot. After nearly three hours of efforts, the Ganesh idol was safely lifted with the help of the JCB and hydraulic trolley.

The damaged trolley was subsequently replaced, following which the journey resumed. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, it remains unclear whether the wheel slipped due to a pothole, the weight of the idol or another reason.

Subsequently, the incident highlights the need for proper safety precautions while transporting large idols during Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Two killed in separate incident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people were crushed to death and five others injured after a 22-foot-tall Ganesh idol fell on them during the arrival ceremony of Bhuleshwaracha Raja in south Mumbai. The incident occurred on Balaram Merchant Road in Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar area.

According to the police investigation, a possible technical failure in the support system holding the massive idol may have led to the collapse. The idol was reportedly being transported from a Ganesh idol workshop in Byculla towards Bhuleshwar when the incident occurred.

Following the tragedy, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, traffic police, 108 ambulance service and civic ward staff were immediately mobilised at the spot. The incident cast a shadow over the Ganeshotsav celebrations and left devotees shocked.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/