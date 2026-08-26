Bhuleshwar Cha Raja Idol Collapse: LT Marg Police Record Sculptor’s Statement, Probe Continues | AI

Mumbai: The LT Marg police have registered two Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) following the tragic collapse of the Bhuleshwar Cha Raja Ganesh idol during the procession on Sunday night, in which two office-bearers of the mandal lost their lives. As part of the investigation, police recorded the statement of Aniket Desai, the sculptor who created the Bhuleshwar Cha Raja idol, at around 11 am on Today.

Police question witnesses

According to the source, Police have so far recorded the statements of around 15 to 20 people, including mandal office-bearers, volunteers and eyewitnesses who were present during the arrival ceremony.

According to police sources, Desai has a temporary workshop at Bakri Adda, where he created the idol as per the specifications given by the mandal. Police learnt during questioning that this was the first time Desai had undertaken the task of creating a 22-foot-tall Ganesh idol. Last year, he had created a 19-foot Ganesh idol for a mandal in Kamathipura.

Sculptor created 22-foot idol

Police sources said that Desai could not be contacted after the incident on Sunday. The LT Marg police subsequently visited his residence and served him a notice. However, he was reportedly not present at home at the time. Through the notice, Desai was asked to appear for questioning on Tuesday. Accordingly, he appeared before the LT Marg police on Tuesday morning and his statement was recorded.

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Announces ₹11 Lakh Aid : Meanwhile, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has stepped forward to support the Bhuleshwar Cha Raja Ganesh Mandal following the tragedy.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has announced ₹11 lakh in financial assistance to the Bhuleshwar Cha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal. In addition, the families of the two people who died after the Ganesh idol collapsed will each receive ₹5 lakh in financial assistance.

The assistance was announced by Sudhir Salvi, honorary secretary of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, as a gesture of support to the affected families and the Bhuleshwar mandal following the tragic incident.

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