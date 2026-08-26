Mumbai Churches Deny Asking Worshippers To Sign Declarations Ahead Of Anti-Conversion Law Implementation | AI

Mumbai: Mainstream Christian denominations in Mumbai have denied reports that churches in the city and its outskirts are asking worshippers to sign declarations stating that they attend religious services voluntarily and without any inducement.

Concerns over new law

The reports have surfaced ahead of the anti-conversion law, which is scheduled to come into force on August 28. While church groups have expressed concern that the law’s definition of “allurement” could bring charitable, educational and religious activities under police scrutiny, the government has maintained that the legislation is aimed only at forced and fraudulent religious conversions.

In Mumbai, major denominations such as the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of North India (CNI) said they have not asked their members to sign any such undertakings.

Major denominations deny practice

Cyril Dara, secretary of the Christian Reform United People Association, said, “Neither the CNI nor the Methodist Church is asking members to sign such documents. Our members are registered and have the freedom to worship where they want. We will oppose the law through legal means and not by signing such papers, which mock our right to worship.”

Melwyn Fernandes, secretary of the Association of Concerned Catholics, said Mumbai and Thane have more than 100 Roman Catholic churches, none of which have asked their members to submit such declarations.

Some churches using consent letters

Dolphy D’Souza, spokesperson for the Bombay Catholic Sabha, however, said some churches that are not part of mainstream denominations have started using what are being referred to as consent letters.

“For those who are regulars at the churches, there is no need for such letters because the churches know who their members are. However, churches are generally open to everyone, and people whose identities are not known may also enter,” D’Souza said.

He said some churches had been advised to install CCTV cameras so that, in the event of violence or mob attacks, individuals could be identified and evidence preserved for action against those involved.

“There is nothing like this across all churches. It is only where they have faced some problems that they want to protect their interests,” D’Souza added.

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