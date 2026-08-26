India’s First Bullet Train Corridor Gains Momentum As 74 Km Of Piers Ready For Viaduct Girders In Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai: India's first Bullet Train corridor is making rapid progress across the challenging terrain of Thane and Palghar, with 74 km of piers now ready to receive viaduct girders and construction underway on more than 100 km of the elevated section. Three of the seven mountain tunnels have also achieved breakthrough, while work on major river bridges is progressing along the 135.45-km stretch from Shilphata in Thane to Zaroli on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Maharashtra section spans 135 km

The section forms part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor and includes 124.027 km of viaducts and bridges. Construction is underway at the three elevated stations planned at Thane, Virar and Boisar. At Thane, the station concourse is being built around 12 metres above the natural ground level to help preserve mangroves in the eco-sensitive area.

The construction involves several technically demanding structures. Of the seven mountain tunnels in the section, three have already achieved breakthrough, with drainage, waterproofing and tunnel-lining work now progressing. Major bridges are also being built across the Ulhas River (460 metres), Vaitarna River (2.32 km) and Jagani River (510 metres).

Mountain tunnels reach key milestone

The section will have 36 bridges and crossings, including 12 steel bridges over major railway lines, the Ulhas River, the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and other important locations. To support construction, nine casting yards, seven full-span launching gantries and eight SBS launching gantries are operational in Maharashtra.

The pace of work marks a shift from foundation and pier construction towards the next stage of placing viaduct girders. With the corridor passing through urban areas, rivers, highways, railway lines, hills and ecologically sensitive zones, the Thane-Palghar section remains among the technically diverse stretches of the project.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/