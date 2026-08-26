Mumbai Coastal Road Traffic Rules: Police Issue Entry, Exit Points, Speed Limits And Vehicle Restrictions | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a press note outlining traffic restrictions, entry and exit points, prohibited vehicles and speed limits on the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (Coastal Road) and the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link (Bandra-Worli Sea Link).

The Coastal Road, which has been connected to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link through the Connector Bridge, has been opened for traffic in both the southbound and northbound directions between Marine Drive and Bandra Toll Plaza.

Southbound Traffic

Entry points:

Bandra Toll Plaza

J.K. Kapoor Circle Underpass

Swa. Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction

Barrister Rajni Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)

Vatsalabai Desai Junction (Haji Ali Junction)

Amarsons Garden

Exit points:

Worli Sea Link Gate 2

Barrister Rajni Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)

Vatsalabai Desai Junction (Haji Ali Junction)

Amarsons Garden

Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge)

Northbound Traffic

Entry points:

Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge)

Amarsons Garden

Vatsalabai Desai Junction (Haji Ali Junction)

Barrister Rajni Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)

Swa. Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction

J.K. Kapoor Circle Underpass

Exit points:

Amarsons Garden

Vatsalabai Desai Junction (Haji Ali Junction)

Barrister Rajni Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)

Swa. Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction

Worli Sea Link Gate 6

Bandra Toll Plaza

Vehicles Prohibited from Entering

The following vehicles are restricted from entering the Coastal Road and Sea Link:

Goods carrier vehicles, tempos, trucks, trailers, mixers, tractors and heavy vehicles, except BEST buses and passenger-carrying vehicles.

Two-wheelers, bicycles, mopeds, adapted vehicles and scooters, including scooters with sidecars.

All types of three-wheelers.

Animal-drawn carts, tangas, bullock carts, horse carts, hand carts and similar vehicles.

Pedestrians.

Speed Limits

Straight road: Maximum 80 kmph

Inside tunnels: Maximum 60 kmph

Turning points/road mergers: Maximum 40 kmph

Strictly Prohibited Activities

Vehicle stopping or halting, picking up or dropping passengers, except BEST buses, and photography or video recording are strictly prohibited on the road.

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