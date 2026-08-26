Mumbai Coastal Road Traffic Rules: Police Issue Entry, Exit Points, Speed Limits And Vehicle Restrictions

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a press note outlining traffic restrictions, entry and exit points, prohibited vehicles and speed limits on the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (Coastal Road) and the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link (Bandra-Worli Sea Link).
The Coastal Road, which has been connected to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link through the Connector Bridge, has been opened for traffic in both the southbound and northbound directions between Marine Drive and Bandra Toll Plaza.
Southbound Traffic
Entry points:
Bandra Toll Plaza
J.K. Kapoor Circle Underpass
Swa. Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction
Barrister Rajni Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)
Vatsalabai Desai Junction (Haji Ali Junction)
Amarsons Garden
Exit points:
Worli Sea Link Gate 2
Barrister Rajni Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)
Vatsalabai Desai Junction (Haji Ali Junction)
Amarsons Garden
Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge)
Northbound Traffic
Entry points:
Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge)
Amarsons Garden
Vatsalabai Desai Junction (Haji Ali Junction)
Barrister Rajni Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)
Swa. Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction
J.K. Kapoor Circle Underpass
Exit points:
Amarsons Garden
Vatsalabai Desai Junction (Haji Ali Junction)
Barrister Rajni Patel Junction (Lotus Junction)
Swa. Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction
Worli Sea Link Gate 6
Bandra Toll Plaza
Vehicles Prohibited from Entering
The following vehicles are restricted from entering the Coastal Road and Sea Link:
Goods carrier vehicles, tempos, trucks, trailers, mixers, tractors and heavy vehicles, except BEST buses and passenger-carrying vehicles.
Two-wheelers, bicycles, mopeds, adapted vehicles and scooters, including scooters with sidecars.
All types of three-wheelers.
Animal-drawn carts, tangas, bullock carts, horse carts, hand carts and similar vehicles.
Pedestrians.
Speed Limits
Straight road: Maximum 80 kmph
Inside tunnels: Maximum 60 kmph
Turning points/road mergers: Maximum 40 kmph
Strictly Prohibited Activities
Vehicle stopping or halting, picking up or dropping passengers, except BEST buses, and photography or video recording are strictly prohibited on the road.
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