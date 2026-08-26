Maharashtra Eyes Global Space Industry Hub Through ‘Spacefest’; Minister Uday Samant Highlights Jobs, Investment And Innovation

Industries Minister Uday Samant said Maharashtra will support space-related companies with infrastructure, industrial land and investment opportunities through the Spacefest initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: Maharashtra will seek to position itself as a global hub for space-related industries by bringing together science, space technology and entertainment through the upcoming ‘Spacefest’, Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

Samant announced the first India-based event dedicated to space, science, innovation and space-inspired pop culture at a press conference in Mumbai. The event is being organised in collaboration with Nodwin Gaming, a global company in entertainment, gaming and esports, and the Maharashtra government.

Principal Secretary of the Industries Department P. Anbalagan, MIDC CEO Dipendra Singh Kushwah, Primus Partners India co-founder and managing director Aarti Harbhajanka and Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee were present.

Focus On Space Opportunities

Samant said Spacefest would go beyond being an entertainment event and would introduce students, young people and aspiring entrepreneurs in Maharashtra to emerging opportunities in the space sector. The initiative is expected to help create new avenues for employment, entrepreneurship and industrial development.

He highlighted Maharashtra’s contribution to India’s space missions, particularly the Chandrayaan programme, saying several small and medium enterprises in the state had contributed important components. A number of industries in Pune, in particular, had manufactured components required for the Chandrayaan mission, he said.

“Space is not limited to scientific research. It has enormous potential for industrial development and employment generation,” Samant said, pointing to opportunities in aircraft components, satellite parts, defence technologies and other advanced manufacturing sectors.

The Industries Department will work to ensure that young entrepreneurs and businesses in Maharashtra are able to benefit from these emerging opportunities, he said.

Infrastructure And Investment

Samant said the government would provide the necessary infrastructure and industrial land to promote space-related industries. Hubs and clusters for the defence sector are already being developed at Shirdi, Ratnagiri and other locations, he said, adding that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) would provide necessary support to space and defence companies facing land and infrastructure requirements.

The minister said the aspirations of the younger generation regarding employment and entrepreneurship were changing rapidly. Students therefore needed exposure not only to traditional education but also to modern technology, space, gaming and emerging industries.

He described Spacefest as an important initiative designed to address these changing aspirations and create greater awareness about opportunities in the space economy.

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State Seeks New Investments

Samant said the state government was committed to attracting domestic and foreign investment in the space sector and generating employment opportunities in Maharashtra. He added that the commitments announced through Spacefest would be pursued within defined timelines.

“Maharashtra aims to become a leading centre for space-related industries, and the state government will extend full support to Nodwin Gaming and all other stakeholders involved in the initiative,” Samant said.

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