4,971 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 26 more deaths

With the addition of4,971 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,85,068, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 26 more people also died of the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,733, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.75 per cent, he said.

So far, 3,20,820 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.32 per cent.

There are 57,515 active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 59,696 while the death toll stands at 1,261, another official said.