4,517 COVID positive patients identified from 37,733 suspected cases under Maharashtra's 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that his government has launched My family- My responsibility campaign to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Maharashtra CMO also posted the progress report of the "My Family My Responsibility" Campaign stating, 4,517 COVID positive patients have been identified from 37,733 suspected cases.

"My Family My Responsibility campaign entails door-to-door survey for tracing & treating COVID-19 patients, identifying people with co-morbidities, raising awareness and educating citizens on safety measures to break the chain of transmission," Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra tweeted.

Moreover, 55,268 teams have been formed, 69.94 lakh households have been reached while 2.24 crore people have been checked.

Maharashtra has reported 2,73,883 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.