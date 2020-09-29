43 found fit for Phase 2-3 trials of Covid vaccine

Mumbai: Forty-three volunteers have been found eligible for the phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccination produced by the Oxford University. Of which twelve healthy volunteers have been administered doses intramuscularly as part of the phase 2 human trials.

Day after three volunteers were given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, five more volunteers were administered with the same at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital. Four male volunteers below 40 years of age at the BYL Nair hospital were given the first dosage on Monday morning.

Senior officer who is part of the clinical trial at the hospital said all the four volunteers were kept in the hospital for an hour after they were administered with COVID-19 vaccine. Later, in the evening, they were given discharge. They will have to consume the second vaccination after a month. “Three women out of 20 healthy volunteers have been selected for the trials. None of the volunteers are related to our medical institution. All the volunteers were healthy and did not have any comorbidities or any medical history. They also underwent RT-PCR and antibody tests to check whether they were exposed to the virus. we have selected young volunteers," he said.

On Saturday, three male volunteers consumed the first dosage of the trial at KEM hospital. In addition to this, 20 more volunteers have been selected by the hospital. "Since Saturday, we are flooding with queries from people. We have given waiting numbers to each of them. On a daily basis, we will call 2-3 people for the medical check-ups," said an officer from KEM hospital. Each of the two hospitals will have to conduct the trial on 100 participants. So, they are expected to finish the selection process by the middle of October.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), each of the volunteers have been covered with one crore life insurance if they die due to any side effect during the trial. Also, they have Rs 50 lakh for medical insurance if they develop any adverse effect from the vaccination.

Meanwhile, three women volunteers are likely to get the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital on Monday.

The vaccine induces a strong immune response. It provokes a T cell (white blood cells that can attack cells infected with the virus) response within 14 days of vaccination and an antibody response within 28 days.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines in terms of volume, and British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca partnered together to manufacture the experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate formulated at the University of Oxford.