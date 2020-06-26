Mumbai: 42-year-old man dies after falling in a lift duct of an under construction building in Chembur

A 42-year-old man died after falling in a lift duct of an under construction building in Chembur on Wednesday. The victim identified as Sanjay Patil was lifting a cupboard to the third floor of the building along with other workers.

However, while lifting Patil slipped and fell into an open lift duct from the third floor. He was rushed to nearby hospital however, he succumbed to the injuries during treatment. Following the incident Chembur police arrested the contractor named Chakor Purav on the charges of causing death by negligence of the IPC.