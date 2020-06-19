407 acres of land in Aarey Colony can now be used for infrastructure and building construction projects: Report

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the exclusion of Aarey Colony from the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

According to a report by Times of India, after the apex court dismissed the plea, a total of 407 acres of green land in Aarey Colony can be used for infrastructure and building construction projects.

The Apex court bench dismissed a civil appeal by environment group Vanashakti, which had challenged the December 5, 2016 ESZ notification for SGNP by the Union environment ministry. “It allows for setting up of all kinds of infrastructure projects (such as the Metro rail projects), commercial establishments, residential buildings, IT Parks including red category industries, in an ESZ area,” the appeal stated.