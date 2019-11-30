40-year-old man jumps to death from building in Thane, no suicide note found

Thane: A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Friday afternoon by jumping off a building in Thane, police said.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Vinay Gurav (40), a resident of Ghodbunder area near Suraj Water Park in Thane. He was body builder by profession. He jumped off from the 12th floor of a building on GB Road at around 2pm. The incident took place at Rosa Bella building in Thane.

He was rushed to the nearby Vedant Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“We are probing why he took this extreme step. In preliminary probe, no suicide note has been found. We are looking at the CCTV footage of the building and the vicinity,” said police.

The police said on Friday afternoon the guard who was on duty at the building heard a loud sound of something falling.

“The guard ran to the spot to find Gurav’s blood-spattered body and alerted the society members. Police from the Kasarwadavli police station have launched an inquiry and sent the body for a post- mortem in the civil hospital in Thane.”