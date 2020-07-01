4-year-old strangled to death by relative

Mumbai: A four-year-old boy was strangled to death by his relative on Monday night over personal feud and grudges with his mother at Andheri (E). Sahar Police arrested the 40-year-old woman, Madhu Gaade and booked her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

Shashikant Mane, senior inspector of Sahar Sahar station said, the victim and the accused are neighbours, who stayed near the Sahar Cargo Warehouse in Andheri (E). Gaade and the minor's mother had a family dispute for quite some time, said police. On Monday around 10.30 pm, the four-year-old boy went missing from house, after which the parents and the neighbours launched a search operation to locate him, added Mane. Surprisingly, the deceased minor's aunt, Gaade, never joined the search operation.

Around 11.15 pm, when the boy's parents searched Gaade's house, they found their son in the bathroom. The boy was immediately rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri, where he was declared dead before arrival. Sahar Police have lodged a case of murder and Gaade was arrested, Mane said.

While the autopsy reports are yet to be handed in by the doctor, prima facie it seems that the cause of death is strangulation, said Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8). "Preliminary probe has revealed that Gaade wanted to seek revenge from the boy's mother over a family dispute. Role of Gaade's husband has not been established in the probe," added DCP Singe.

–STAFF REPORTER