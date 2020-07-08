4 jumbo Covid facilities with 3,520 beds inaugurated

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated Covid-19 field hospitals with a total 3,520 beds at Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Bandra Kurla Complex. These jumbo facilities will have 222 ICU/acute care beds also. Thackeray said Maharashtra was the first state to set up such jumbo facilities on open spaces. Of the 1650 beds at Mulund, 1000 are O2 beds and 650 are isolation beds. Of 1,650 beds, nearly 500 are being made available to the Thane Municipal Corporation.

At Dahisar, the 955-bed jumbo facility has been developed by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation jointly with the Mumbai Metro. There are 108 ICU beds. Nearly 200 beds are made available to the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation. There are 600 beds at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse jumbo facility. Thackeray said these jumbo facilities are state of the art and have all the necessary technical and medical requirements for any Covid care hospital. It is also probably for the first time that negative pressure has been achieved in a hanger for an ICU. These field hospitals have contactless clinics, negative pressure ICU and ACU wards, remote monitoring, central command systems and Covid dialysis beds.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, "Such field hospitals are an essential part of an administrative response to a medical emergency. We replicate this model of field hospitals to add bed capacity in other districts. These beds will be available for all. Neighbouring cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai have already allocated a few beds when they get operational this week.’’ He further noted, "We keep fighting this battle of Covid and not give up or give in. The state government is doing everything it can and it must to safeguard every person.’’

The availability of 3,520 beds in these jumbo facilities is in addition to 21,683 in various city hospitals of which 12,898 are occupied as on July 7. Of the 15,609 beds in Dedicated Covid Hospitals, Dedicated Covid Health Centres, 10,046 are occupied. Of the 6,074 beds in CCC2 facilities (to admit asymptomatic patients), 2,852 are occupied.

Of the total 1606 ICU bed capacity, 1482 are occupied, of the total O2 bed capacity 10549, 6468 are occupied and of the total ventilator bed capacity 942, 900 are occupied as on date.