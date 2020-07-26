4 held for issuing fake e-pass, medical certificates

Mumbai: Sleuths of the Crime Branch unit 3 has busted a fake e-pass and medical certificate racket and arrested four people in the case. The e-pass and medical certificate are issued by the authorities for emergency travel during lockdown.

The arrested accused used to issue fake e-passes/medical certificates, without any valid documents made mandatory by the state government, for Rs 3,000 each. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating.

Acting on a tip-off, the police planted a decoy to trap the accused. Initial probe revealed that the scamsters were operating from Malvan and Mumbai, while the numbers they were using were registered in the Delhi circle. Further probe established that they were all residents of Mumbai, but one of them had relocated to his hometown during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Police then approached one of the accused, Abdul Karim Mohammad Shaikh alias Aslam, 35, pretending to be in need of a travel e-pass to Satara. On an agreement to wire Rs 3,000, Aslam immediately forged a medical certificate and e-pass without any verification. After trapping the accused, police sent a team to Malvan and arrested him. During interrogation, Aslam rattled the names of his accomplices -- Samir Shamsuddin Shaikh, 36, and Noor Mohammad Abdul Gani Shaikh, 39, who were arrested from Malvan. Vinay Mohan Pate, 36, was arrested from Vasai.

"It was revealed that Abdul, Samir and Noor run a tours-travel business in Mumbai while Pate runs a computer/typing class in Vasai. We also seized laptops, mobile phones and several fake e-passes from the accused," said Ashok Khot, senior inspector of Unit 3. All the four accused were booked under relevant sections for cheating and forgery. They were produced in the court and remanded in police custody till July 27. Further inquiries are underway to ascertain involvement of others in the racket.