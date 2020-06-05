39-yr-old man arrested for filming a woman inside toilet

The Agripada Police has arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly filming a woman while using the common toilet in her chawl. When the incident came to light, a resident caught the accused Prashant Singh. When his mobile phone was checked, a video of the woman was found, after which he was handed over to the police.

According to the police, the 25-year-old victim had gone to the common toilet in her chawl on Wednesday afternoon. On catching the smell of cigarettes, she looked up and was shocked to find a mobile phone placed on the wall. She then snatched the phone and came out of the toilet.

Singh, who was in the adjacent toilet, came out and started asking for his mobile phone. By the time, the woman's brother and other residents gathered. When his mobile was checked, they found the woman's video. The residents then handed him over to the Agripada Police. He was later arrested on the charges of molestation and under the sections of the Information Technology Act.