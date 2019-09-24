33 applicants per MMRDA vacancy so far and counting; 75,000 likely to apply by October 5 deadline

Mumbai: For just 1,035 vacancies, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received a record-breaking response of 35,000 job applications so far. According to the MMRDA, from September 9 until now, it has received more than 35,000 applications and by the last date (October 5), this number is likely to go up to 75,000.

The MMRDA has sought applications for technical and non-technical posts for various metro-related works. There are 287 technical posts in two categories, while in the engineering section there are 136 posts, 120 station controller posts and 97 reserved other technical positions. Candidates applying in the open category must pay Rs 300 as fees per application, while those in the reserved category have to pay Rs 150.

The authority has undertaken to build hundreds of kilometres of metro network in the Mumbai metropolitan region, for which 'Metro Bhavan', a common operation and control system will be set up in Aarey Colony. At this 32-storeyed centre, the entire metro network, expected to be in place by 2024, will be monitored.