32 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 16 crores seized from Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has seized over 32 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 16 crores from Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express, yesterday.

Four persons were detained in this connection for interrogation after they failed to produce valid GST documents, said GRP.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:16 AM IST