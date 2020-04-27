3,186 industrial units with 70,000 employees reopened in Maharashtra after April 20

Mumbai: About 3,186 industrial units with 70,000 employees have resumed production since April 20 after the lockdown was relaxed in various parts of Maharashtra. The state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has approved the permission to operate that it received online through self-certification from 13,448 companies since the aforementioned date. It also gave a nod to 11,000 applications received in the first phase of the lockdown.

Industries had applied for the re-mobilisation of 3.5 lakh employees, of which 70,000 have, so far, resumed their duties. Of the 3,186 units, as high as 1,372 units that have reopened hail from Nashik. The rest include Palghar (200), Jalgaon (184), Nagpur (180), Raigad (160), Ahmednagar (125), and Thane (120). Most of these units belong to the engineering, manufacturing, electrical, pharmaceutical, food processing, textile and transmission sectors.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai at his web meeting with industry bodies on Monday informed that MIDC from Tuesday will launch a dedicated help line to address various issues.

MIDC CEO P Anabalagan told FPJ, “The department of industries and MIDC collaborated to ensure smooth operations of industries and manufacturing units by creating an efficient, user-friendly, no-contact web application. The department has prepared an integrated approach to crisis management, keeping in focus the economic revival of the state from its industry perspective by rebuilding the supply chain, thereby providing businesses the much-needed support they require in these testing times.’’ He informed that MIDC has developed a web application to provide no-contact permission for the commissioning of factories during the lockdown, to allow the manufacturing units of essential commodities/services and continuous process units to resume their activity in non-containment zones of the state.

Anbalagan said MIDC has put in place a combined system for all the 36 districts of Maharashtra in collaboration with the District Collector Authorities comprising automated employee movement passes issued for all the permitted industries and online application tracking and e-intimation facility provided to the applicants. He informed that, so far, 2,070 vehicle passes have been issued.

‘’With the introduction of this web application, MIDC has been able to provide a fast-track and hassle-free online interface for the operationalisation of industries,’’ he said.