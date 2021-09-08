3 lakh youths will be trained in banking, financial services, insurance, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Skill Development Society on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) to train 3 lakh youths in banking, financial services, insurance financial accounting, business and industry laws, computerised accounting through Tally and e-filing in the next three years. This was announced by the minister of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Nawab Malik.

"Three lakh youths in the state will be given training in banking, financial services and insurance in the next three years and will be provided employment opportunities. This programme will be implemented effectively in all the districts,’’ said Malik. He added that training will be imparted to graduates, youth studying in the last year of graduation, youths who have dropped out of education after 12th standard.

"The 350-hour training, which lasts for about 3-5 months, will be completely free. The cost will be borne by the state government. The training will be imparted directly and online by ICAI in all the districts of the state in shortlisted colleges and training institutes," said Malik. He assured that the government will make available necessary funds for the proposed training.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:48 AM IST