3 accidents on bituminous stretch on WEH, near Milan Subway

Mumbai: The freshly repaired stretch of the Santacruz-Vile Parle section of the Western Express Highway (WEH) has lately turned into an accidentbspit.

From Monday midnight to morning, over three car accidents were reported on this stretch, said police. While none of the car occupants sustained injuries, the cause is believed to be the slippery roads due to the bituminous road.

According to police, three accidents occurred on Monday, in which three vehicles skid on the newly repaired roads. In one case, the driver of a car on the north-bound arm of the WEH lost control of the vehicle when it slipped and subsequently collided with the divider. Nobody was injured in the accident but the car was damaged.

In the second incident, another car raced on this empty stretch in the wee hours of Monday, skid and dashed into another vehicle. Luckily, the occupants were unhurt. Police said, the third accident was recorded on this stretch, near the Milan Subway bus stop around 6.15am, when a car was driving past the WEH in Santacruz (E). The driver, who was ferrying two others, lost control after hitting the slippery road and the vehicle skidded and hit a pole on the service road.

An officer from Vile Parle police station said, "The road has been repaired with bitumen, which has rendered it slippery and slimy, leading to a number of accidents. As a result, the spot on the WEH adjacent to Milan Subway has become an accident-prone area. Luckily, there were no fatalities and all those involved in the accident escaped unhurt."

Police have recorded the accident details and will apprise traffic police and ask civic authorities to look into the matter.