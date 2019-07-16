29 held for entering Kharghar Pandavkada waterfall

Mumbai: Taking a strict action against those violating government advisory and risking their and others’ lives, the Kharghar police arrested 29 people for venturing into the Pandavkada Waterfall in Kharghar. The accused were arrested for disobedience. In view of the rising cases and prevention of drownings, the police recently put up posters and banners, disallowing picknickers’ visit to the Waterfallduring the heavy rains as a precaution measure. According to police sources, 29 people from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and adjoining districts were on a weekend getaway away from the hustle bustle of their life.

The groups entered the Waterfall despite authorities outting up warning billboards, posters, and banners, suggesting them to do otherwise. Police personnel deployed in the area saw the tourists venturing into the water and approached the revellers, asking them to come out. When the group refused to oblige, an argument ensued and the police arrested them. Pandavkada is one of the highest Waterfallwith a height of 107 metres near Mumbai. It is a weekend getaway and a popular attraction during the monsoon. Unfortunately, overcrowding and high water levels due to heavy rains resulting in mishaps have claimed more than 10 lives over the last four years. Police said the entry to the Pandavkada Waterfall has been banned since 2018 and security too has been upped on weekends with the deployment of more cops to avoid any eventuality.

When contacted, Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector of Kharghar police station, said, “29 were arrested and booked under relevant IPC sections for assembly of more than four persons in an area despite prohibition (144) and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (188). Last year in August, eight tourists were booked for entering the waterfall.” “Similar action will follow in future if negligence and disobedience continue. People should know rules are for their own safety. They should abide by the norms,” said Tidar.