2.7 magnitude earthquake hits north of Mumbai

As per the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at 6:36 am on Saturday.
Earlier at 11:41 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday.
"An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the richer scale & 10 km depth occurred 91 km North of Mumbai, Maharashtra today at 10:33 IST," said National Centre for Seismology as quoted by ANI.
