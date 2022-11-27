26/11 Mumbai attacks: ‘Marks left behind by strike rekindled my memories,' says Divya, Vijay Salaskar's daughter

Martyr Vijay Salaskar | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago. The families of the police officers who lost their lives during the siege also came to pay homage. Divya Salaskar, the daughter of martyr Vijay Salaskar, said the marks left behind by the strike at various places rekindled her memories.

This is such a pain that a Mumbaikar will never forget. The love we get from people even today gives us encouragement to move forward, she added. She also said as a daughter, the vacuum created in her life after Salaskar fell to the bullets of terrorists can never be filled.

"I try not to remember that day but after seeing marks (of the attack) everywhere, memories come gushing down. I still remember that night very well that someone called my mother and said "Bhabhi, turn on the TV, it is reported that Mr Salaskar is injured”. But when we switched on the TV, strips were playing on the TV that Mr Salaskar is no more," she said. She feels the absence of her father in every sphere of life.

"A soldier or a police officer who sacrifices his life for the country is also the father,husband, brother, or son of somebody. His absence is felt by his family members while taking important decisions in life. I am experiencing the same," Ms Salaskar said.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among the 166 people killed in the attack when ten terrorists struck the financial capital.