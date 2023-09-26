26/11 Mumbai Attack: Crime Branch Files 5th Chargesheet, Accused Tahawwur Rana Had Helped Headley Set Up Office In Tardeo

26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana | FPJ

Mumbai crime branch has filed a supplementary charge sheet in the special court against 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana. The chargesheet runs into 405 pages and Rana has been named accused number five in it.

Tahawwur Rana currently in jail in California

Rana, a Pakistani citizen with Canadian citizenship, is currently in jail in California. The chargesheet has been filed under the UAPA, Indian Penal Code, and the Explosives and Destruction of Public Property Act. In it, the police have added statements of more than 15 people and documents related to Rana’s visit.

Chargesheet details

According to the chargesheet, Rana flew to Dubai just four days before the attack and was in Mumbai during the attack. In Mumbai, he stayed at a hotel in Powai on November 20-21. Apart from Mumbai, Rana spent time in Delhi, Rajasthan and Ahmedabad. The chargesheet provides the entire evidence of Rana’s stay in the hotel, from where he was in touch with the attack mastermind David Headley, ISI, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other accused. Headley and Rana are childhood friends.

Headley had opened an office in Tardeo

The crime branch has stated in the chargesheet that Headley had opened an office in Tardeo and Rana had helped him set it up. Headley used to give information about places in Mumbai where he had undertaken recce through email to Rana. Headley had sent about 15-20 emails to him.

Fifth chargesheet

This is the fifth chargesheet filed by the crime branch regarding the Mumbai attacks. Prior to this, chargesheet has been filed against Ajmal Amir Kasab, Abu Jindal, Sabahuddin Shaikh, Faheem Ansari, Sabahuddin Shaikh and Faheem Ansari.

Rana had studied from Pakistan Army Medical College. He continued working as a doctor in the Pakistani Army for more than 10 years. He later obtained Canadian citizenship and then lived in Chicago, where he is said to have run a business. According to court documents, he also lived in Canada, Pakistan, Germany and England and used to travel to these countries.

Rana was arrested for the first time in America

In 2009, Rana was arrested for the first time in America. He was found guilty of planning a bomb blast attack in Denmark in 2013. In these cases, the American court had sentenced him to 14 years in jail. He was released in 2020 for good conduct but after the Indian government applied for his extradition he was rearrested again and kept in a California jail. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating Rana’s role in the attacks.

