25-year-old woman held with 1 kg drugs worth Rs 1.1 cr

The Bandra Unit of the Anti-Narcotic Cell arrested a 25-year-old housewife from Dongri and seized 1.105 kg of Mephedrone (MD) worth over Rs 1.10 crore from her possession on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sanam Sayyed, a housewife, has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. Police also seized Rs 8.78 lakh cash from her.

The ANC's Bandra unit had received a tip-off from their informers about a drug peddlers coming in with a large quantity of contraband near Dongri. Accordingly, a trap was laid in a building at Dongri on Friday, wherein a woman was suspected to be dealing in drugs. Upon reaching the premises, police found the accused, who matched the description provided about the suspect and intercepted her.

During the interception, police found 60 grams of Mephedrone on her and investigation revealed that she had stashed another 1.045 kg of MD valued at around Rs 1,10,50,000 (Rs1.10 crore) in her house. During this raid, police also seized cash of Rs 8.78 lakh from Sayyed, making a collective recovery of over Rs 1.19 crore from her. Accordingly, she was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and arrested.

Primary probe has revealed that Sayyed played the role of a peddler in a suspected drug ring and supplied MD to her customers in Mumbai and suburban areas. Police are now trying to ascertain her accomplices in the drug ring and getting the list of her customers who brought drugs from her for further probe.