Mumbai: 25-year-old man held for girlfriend’s suicide

Mumbai: A day after a 23-year-old Kandivali woman hanged herself, the Samta Nagar police have arrested her boyfriend, Hritik Mishra, on the charges of abetment to suicide. The police have found a suicide note in which the woman has named her boyfriend.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning, when the brother of the woman went to the mezzanine floor of their house to awake his sister, however, he was shocked to found her hanging from an iron road. The family brought her down and called police.

According to the police, in the note, the woman has blamed Mishra for taking the extreme step. In her note, she mentioned that her boyfriend Hritik promised her that he will marry her but he married someone else.

The woman further mentioned in her note that because of the accused she could not concentrate on her studies. "Mishra should get punishment for his mistake so that no one else commits suicide because of him," she stated. She also gave names of three persons who knew everything. Following the offence was registered, Mishra was arrested on Sunday.

"On her father's complaint we have registered an offence of abatement of suicide (306) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused on Sunday, he was produced in the court on Monday which remanded him in police custody," said an officer.