25 per cent rise in vasectomies in city: BMC

Mumbai: In what could possibly signify a change in the patriarchal attitude of society, Mumbai has recorded a spurt in vasectomies, recording a sizeable 25 per cent increase in the number of cases of male sterilisation. Buoyed by this increase, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to further sweeten the pot with a 10 per cent increase in the Rs 1, 400 cash reward for men undergoing the procedure.

But clearly, the BMC has a long way to go because there are areas in the city which have dismal rates of male sterilisation, with just a single surgery being recorded each year.

In contrast, health officials say, every year, over 20,000 women undergo tubectomies, making the ratio of male-female sterilisation ratio 1:20. “Despite providing incentives, men do not come forward because they fear it might impact their manhood and sexuality. Religious beliefs are another hurdle,” he said.

According to the data provided by the BMC, in 2015-16, 800 vasectomies were recorded. This declined to 725 in 2016-17 but increased to 914 in 2017-18 and to 1,002 in 2018-19. However, in several wards like R North (Borivli), C (Kalbadevi) and B (Dongri), just one vasectomy was recorded per year from 2015-2019.

More worryingly, the BMC has seen an 85 per cent drop in the number of no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) procedures (a permanent method of male sterilisation). In NSV, doctors first numb the scrotum with local anaesthesia and then make a small perforation in the skin of the scrotum to reach the vas deferens (the tubes carrying sperm from the testicles). These tubes are then either tied or sealed.

Health officials say they have a budget for the programme, but there are not many men willing to volunteer for the procedure. “We provide incentives to all those undergoing the procedure and to those promoting NSVs, under our family planning scheme. But if people refuse to consider this option, what can we do?” asked an official.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC, said that owing to misconceptions about vasectomy, men are not willing to go under the knife. “People from poor economic backgrounds think vasectomy could affect their health, muscularity or reproductive abilities. However, this is completely wrong. We have specifically started using the no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) technique, as this advanced procedure involves minimum bleeding and stitching. Also, people living in the slums often think that women should undergo sterilisation, not men,” she said.

However, activists and experts blame the BMC’s family welfare department for failing to raise awareness. “The promotional activities of the family welfare department have been stalled. Earlier, they would paste pamphlets or display boards on the need for sterilisation and family planning. But now, these programmes have been stopped. How will people get to know about them?” asked L ward corporator Dr Saeeda Khan, a member of the civic health committee.