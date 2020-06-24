22-year old commits suicide for new sports bike

A 22-year-boy from Dadar has allegedly committed suicide after his father declined to buy him a new sports bike. In a fit of rage the man allegedly hanged himself to a ceiling fan with the help of towel. Following his death, the Shivaji Park police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

According to the police, the man named Sunil (name changed to protect identity) was demanding a sports bike, however, his father a tea vendor asked him to wait for lockdown to over. This led to frequent quarrels within the family as Sunil was not ready to listen. Apparently the man already has a bike as a reason his family was asking him to wait.

On Monday morning, a verbal argument broke out between the two over the same topic. Following the heated argument, Sunil went to the bedroom and locked the door from inside.

After failing to get a response the family sent a small boy to the bedroom's gallery to check what Sunil was doing. When the boy entered the bedroom he was shocked to find Sunil hanging from the ceiling fan. The boy then opened the door from inside. The family members brought him down and immediately rushed him to the Hinduja hospital and upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared him dead. The hospital informed the police about the incident.

"We have registered an ADR and our investigation is underway" said an official from Shivaji Park police station.