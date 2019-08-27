21% of projects registered with MahaRERA are over

Mumbai: Twenty-one per cent of the projects under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA) ambit have been completed as on August 16, according to the data on its website. A total of 22,195 projects and 21,120 real estate agents are registered with the MahaRERA.

Interestingly, after the RERA Act 16 and other sections were enacted, the MahaRERA received around 8,583 complaints over the last two years. About 63 per cent of the total complaints have been disposed of so far.

Mumbai-based activist and advocate Godfrey Pimenta stated, “Percentage do not matter what is important is homebuyers are really (customer) happy or satisfied with the orders passed by the MahaRERA.

Moreover, most of the time, it has been experienced that the case proceedings take a long time — beyond 60 days of the stipulated time—which is frustrating for a comman man.”

The key objectives of the Act is to ensure transparency, efficiency in the real estate sector related to the sale of plot, apartment, building and protecting the interest of consumers by establishing adjudicating mechanism for the speedy dispute redressal.

Shirish Deshpande, the chairman of the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, remarked, “MahaRERA has been able to bring transparency. But, to protect the interests of homebuyers, it has to do better than what they are doing today.”

Deshpande pointed out that the rehabilitated tenants of the redevelopment projects, for instance, whose houses have been demolished and due to prolonged delays, the builders have also stopped paying rents, they are desparately seeking MahaRERA protection, but to date, it failed to come to the rescue of lakhs of rehabilitated families in and around Mumbai.