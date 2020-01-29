21 die as bus, auto-rickshaw collide in Nashik

At least 21 people were feared killed when a speeding state transport bus collided with an auto-rickshaw and both vehicles fell into a roadside pit in Nashik district on Tuesday.
More than 18 people suffered injuries in the accident which took place in the evening at Meshi Phata on the Malegaon-Deola Road.
The impact of the collision was such that the bus dragged the auto-rickshaw along with it and both vehicles toppled into a roadside well, an official said. "As of now, we have retrieved 15 bodies from the well,’’ the DSP, Nashik Rural, said.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation-run bus was on its way to Kalwan in Nashik from the adjoining Dhule district, while the auto-rickshaw was coming from the opposite direction, he said. A rescue operation was on at the crash site, when reports last trickled in.
