2020 Palghar mob lynching case: Maharashtra govt agrees to transfer case to CBI

In an affidavit, the Maharashtra Govt said that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
On Tuesday, October 10, the Maharashtra government agreed to transfer investigation of the 2020 Palghar mob lynching of the sadhus case to the CBI. In an affidavit, the government said that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.

On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus — Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, and Sushilgiri Maharaj, 35, — and their driver Nilesh Telgade, 30, at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140km north of Mumbai. The attack took place amid rumours that child-lifters were in the area during the lockdown.

A group of four policemen reached the spot after Kasa Police Station received phone calls.

Eighteen police officers were punished after a departmental inquiry was initiated in the matter. One assistant police inspector was dismissed while another assistant police sub-inspector and a driver were compulsorily retired.

A Thane sessions court had granted bail to 89 accused in the matter in January last year.

