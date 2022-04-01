Palghar lynching case: 10 get bail from HC as there was no overt act; 8 others denied bail as seen in CCTV footage

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to ten accused in the Palghar lynching case in which two Hindu Sadhus and their driver were killed in Maharashtra in April 2020 observing that there was “no overt act” that could be attributed to the 10 accused.

The court, however, rejected bail pleas of eight others as they were seen on CCTV assaulting the now deceased Sadhus.

Justice Bharti Dangre granted bail to Raju Gurud, Vijay Pilena, Risha Pilena, Deepak Gurud, Sitaram Rathaod, Vijay Gurud, Ratna Bhawar, Ishwar Nikole, Firoj Sathe and Mohan Gavit.

"Considering the role attributed to the present applicant, which is of his presence and being armed with a weapon, but since no overt act is attributed to him, nor there is any recovery from him, he serves to be released on bail,” observed the court.

Whereas the bail pleas of Rajal Gurud, Mahesh Gurud, Lahanya Valakar, Sandesh Gurud, Havasa Sathe, Bhau Sathe, Ramdas Rao and Rajesh Rao were rejected.

Considering the material against each of the 18 accused, Justice Dangre noted that several of them were seen with weapons such as wooden sticks and logs, axes etc.

While rejecting the bail pleas of the eight accused, the court noted that they could be seen throwing stones at the police vehicle and even hitting the deceased with sticks and logs. Some of these 8 accused were also seen calling more persons to join the mob and assault the three Sadhus.

Advocate Vrushali Raje, who appeared for most of the accused, argued that as far as the Call Data Record (CDR) was concerned on which the prosecution relies upon, Raje pointed out that there is only one mobile tower in the vicinity of Gadchinchale and other adjoining areas, therefore, it is natural to get the same location of any person within the range of 40 kms.

For the CCTV footages, she argued that it only mentions that the accused were present but doesn't establish their participation in the assault of the three Sadhus.

Opposing the bail applications, special public prosecutor Satish Maneshinde argued that it was a serious case as an unruly mob of over 400 to 500 villagers had overturned a vehicle in which the Sadhus were trapped.

On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus — Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) — and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140 km north of Mumbai. The attack took place amid rumours that child-lifters were roaming in the area during the lockdown.

A group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls.

Eighteen police officers were punished after a departmental inquiry was initiated into the matter. One Assistant Police Inspector was dismissed, another Assistant Police Sub-Inspector and one driver were compulsorily retired.

A Thane Sessions Court had granted bail to 89 accused in the matter in January last year.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:08 PM IST