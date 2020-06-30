2,000 motorists in Thane face action for loitering

Thane: The Thane traffic police took strict action against around 2,000 motorists, as of Sunday night, for roaming around the city unnecessarily. By Monday morning, another 250 motorists were added to the list.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Thane traffic police has appealed to motorists not to roam around the city unnecessarily. The city is struggling to cope with the alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

DCP Amit Kale, Thane traffic police, has appealed to the Thane, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, and Kalyan-Dombivli corporations and two civic councils Ambernath and Badlapur, not to roam unnecessarily around the city and warned of strict action on violating the rules.

All private transport will follow passenger management. For two wheelers (bike), only riders are allowed. For three wheelers, only the driver and two passengers are allowed. For four wheelers, only the driver and two passengers are allowed.

Kale further said that traffic police personnel have been deployed at every entry and exit point.