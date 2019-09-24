2,000 cops refuse to shift to Mahul: Chief Justice Nandrajog

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court bench, led by Chief Justice Nandrajog, in its judgment, has trashed the Maharashtra government's arguments that there won't be any security risks at Mahul as it was planning to shift at least 2,000 policemen to that spot.

"It is noteworthy that in order to quell the concerns about security within the PAP complex, the government and city civic body had planned to allot 2,000 police officers and constables, homes in Mahul.

These officers were intended to be deputed within the area to oversee the safety of the neighbouring industries and refineries,” the bench noted.

"However, to this day not a single police officer has been ready to accept the home allotted to them in Mahul due to the fact that they share the same concerns about safety and the exposure to the air pollution in the region," Chief Justice Nandrajog noted further.