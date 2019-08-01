2 undertrial prisoners booked for roughing up constables

Thane: Two undertrial prisoners allegedly manhandled police constables escorting them on the court premises in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred inside the van comprising 11 undertrials who were brought to the court for a hearing from the Adharwadi jail in Kalyan, an official said.

While police personnel were waiting inside the van with the prisoners, an unidentified person handed over packets of Alprazolam tablets to Faizal Shaikh and Amzad Ali Khan, the officials further said.

When the constables snatched the tablets from the duo, the undertrials allegedly turned violent and manhandled the police personnel. Though a sleep-inducing drug, Alprazolam is known to causing addiction.

Shaikh and Ali have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including assaulting a public servant while discharging his duty, the police official added.