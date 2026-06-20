2 Thane Corporators Pledge Five Years Of Salaries To Families Of 2 Employees Killed In Gaondevi Market Fire | File Pic

Thane: At least two corporators of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have pledged to donate their entire salaries for the next five years to the families of two civic employees who lost their lives while battling a devastating fire that gutted a market last month.

Simultaneously, the civic body has approved a proposal to confer the "shaheed" (martyr) status on the two employees, a Shiv Sena leader told reporters on Friday.

Shiv Sena group leader Pawan Kadam said the Leader of the House, Hanumant Jagdale, and Nationalist Congress Party leader Najeeb Mulla had voluntarily decided to contribute their full corporator salaries for their remaining five-year term to support the bereaved families.

The beneficiaries of the initiative will be the families of Station Officer Sagar Shinde and security guard Kalu Gadekar, who died during rescue and firefighting operations following the massive blaze at Gaondevi Market on May 21, which destroyed 155 stalls.

Kadam claimed that several other Shiv Sena corporators had also expressed a desire to contribute their salaries towards the welfare of the two families.

Meanwhile, the general body meeting on Thursday approved a proposal to confer the "shaheed" (martyr) status on the two employees who died in the line of duty.

"A formal resolution granting the status would be passed at the next General Body meeting scheduled for June 23," Kadam added.

Thane Fire

He said once the resolution is formally adopted, the families of the two employees will be entitled to all benefits and assistance extended to personnel recognised as 'Shaheed' by the corporation.

Speaking to reporters, Jagdale described the decision as a moral responsibility rather than an act of charity.

"As guardians of the city, it is our duty to stand by those who dedicate their lives to protecting citizens. Our employees often work in dangerous conditions and risk their lives during emergencies. This contribution is a small gesture towards acknowledging that sacrifice," he said.

In a separate statement, Mulla said the tragedy had deeply affected him and prompted him to take the unprecedented step.

"My decision to donate my entire five-year salary is not merely financial assistance. It is a reflection of social responsibility and humanity. The sacrifice made by these employees while serving the people of Thane deserves lasting respect and support," Mulla said.

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