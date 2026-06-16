Thane Fire Brigade Personnel Rescue 30-Year-Old Man From Kalwa Creek In Swift 15-Minute Operation

Fire Brigade and disaster management personnel rescued a 30-year-old man from Kalwa creek near the new Kalwa Bridge in Thane | File Photo

Thane, June 16: In a swift and heroic operation, personnel from the Thane Fire Brigade and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) successfully rescued a 30-year-old man who was drowning in the Kalwa Creek on Tuesday morning.

Emergency Alert At Kalwa Creek

The RDMC disaster management room received an emergency alert at 11:38 AM on June 16, 2026, reporting that a man had entered the deep waters of the creek near the new Kalwa Bridge, directly opposite the Saket Police Chowki on Saket Road.

The individual, identified as Mr. Naushad Mehrum (30), had waded into the water but quickly lost his footing after misjudging the depth and current of the creek. Preliminary observations from the scene indicated that the individual appeared to be mentally unstable.

Multi-Agency Response

Recognizing the immediate threat to life, a multi-agency rescue team rushed to the spot. The emergency response included:

Thane Nagar Police: Officers and personnel to manage the perimeter.

Disaster Management Cell (RDMC): Staff equipped with an emergency pickup vehicle.

Thane Fire Brigade: Fire officers and jawans equipped with a rescue vehicle and a jeep.

Traffic Police: Personnel to ensure unhindered access for emergency vehicles on Saket Road.

Dramatic 15-Minute Rescue

In a display of exemplary courage, Fire Station Officer Mr. Sandeep Kadam and Fire Department Driver Mr. Ganesh Gawari immediately jumped into the creek without losing a moment.

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Supported by fire jawans and RDMC staff on the banks, the team executed a precise rescue operation. Within 15 minutes of arriving at the scene, they managed to safely pull Mr. Mehrum out of the treacherous waters.

Following the successful rescue, the individual was handed over to the Thane Nagar Police for further care and medical examination.

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