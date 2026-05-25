Thane Emergency Services Conduct Waterfront Rescue Mock Drill At Kopri Visarjan Ghat Ahead Of Monsoon

Emergency response teams participate in a coordinated waterfront rescue simulation during the mock drill at Kopri Visarjan Ghat in Thane | File Photo

Thane, May 25: In a major push to test inter-agency coordination and monsoon preparedness, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), local police and emergency services successfully conducted a joint mock rescue drill at Kopri Visarjan Ghat on Monday afternoon.

The simulated multi-agency operation, which centred around a mock drowning scenario in the Thane creek, was reported to be completed flawlessly with zero actual casualties or injuries.

The scenario and tactical timeline

The emergency exercise began at approximately 4 pm when the Disaster Management Cell received a simulated distress call from the Kopri Police Station. The report stated that an individual had allegedly drowned in the creek waters off Mith Bandar Road, Kopri (Thane East).

Emergency teams immediately scrambled units to the waterfront, executing rapid-response deployment protocols. The entire operation was concluded swiftly, with the drill officially wrapping up successfully at 4:55 pm.

High-level inter-agency presence

The joint exercise was orchestrated by senior command staff to ensure real-world operational readiness. Key officials and mobilised resources on the scene included:

Disaster Management Leadership: Mobilised under the direct supervision of Chief Disaster Management Officer Mr Tadvi, alongside an RDMC team and an emergency utility vehicle.

Fire and Rescue Command: Led by Divisional Fire Officer Mr Bondwe, with a team of firefighters and a heavy fire tender.

Law Enforcement and Security: Spearheaded by Kopri Police Station Inspector Mr Kerker, who managed crowd control and perimeter security alongside multiple officers.

Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF): Deployed specialised search-and-rescue personnel using a dedicated transport bus and a logistics tempo.

Medical and Civic Support: Accompanied by a TMC municipal ambulance with medical staff on standby, alongside field personnel from the TMC Encroachment Department.

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Assessing monsoon readiness

Local authorities indicated that seasonal tactical exercises like these are essential for minimising response times and synchronising communications between civic bodies, the police and fire rescue teams ahead of challenging weather conditions.

Following the successful extraction simulation, commanders debriefed the field staff on operational bottlenecks, confirming that all emergency communication channels and deployment intervals fell strictly within acceptable safety benchmarks.

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