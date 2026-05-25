Thane Authorities Conduct Emergency Mock Drill At Court Naka To Test Disaster Response Preparedness

Emergency response teams participate in a coordinated mock rescue operation during the disaster preparedness drill at Court Naka in Thane | File Photo

Thane, May 25: In a proactive measure to evaluate institutional readiness and emergency response times, the Thane Nagar Police Station, in coordination with multiple civic administrations, successfully conducted a comprehensive emergency mock drill today at Court Naka.

The simulated crisis commenced at approximately 12:29 pm following a distress alert routed through the Disaster Management Cell. The scenario involved a severe structural failure where a massive commercial hoarding collapsed adjacent to the Central Maidan, directly opposite the Government Rest House, trapping a civilian underneath.

Multi-agency emergency response

Demonstrating rapid deployment capabilities, key emergency responders converged on the site within minutes. The multi-agency operation was supervised on-site by Regional Disaster Management Officer Mr Tadvi and Senior Police Inspector Bharat Choudhary of the Thane Nagar Police Station.

The tactical response featured synchronised mobilisation from critical city resources, including the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) deploying a specialised transit bus, the Disaster Management Cell utilising an emergency utility vehicle, a Thane Municipal Corporation ambulance, a fire department rescue tender and personnel from the municipal encroachment department.

Also Watch:

Rescue protocol completed successfully

First responders efficiently secured the perimeter, stabilised the simulated structure and successfully executed the rescue protocol. Officials confirmed that the entire simulation concluded seamlessly at 12:55 pm with zero casualties or real-world injuries reported. The exercise effectively validated the inter-departmental synergy and operational alertness of Thane's emergency infrastructure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/