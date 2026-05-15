Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Reviews Monsoon Preparedness, Orders 24/7 Emergency Cells From June 1

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar reviews civic disaster management arrangements ahead of the monsoon season in the city | File Photo

Thane, May 15: With the monsoon season approaching, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar conducted a comprehensive review of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) disaster management systems.

Emphasising a “zero-delay” response policy, the Mayor directed officials to ensure all ward-level emergency control rooms are operational 24/7 starting June 1.

Mayor directs real-time response system

During the visit, Mayor Pimpolkar mandated strict logs for every emergency call, requiring officials to provide real-time updates to citizens on the status of their complaints.

To bolster inter-departmental efficiency, coordinators from the police and MSEDCL will be stationed at the central emergency cell.

Emergency infrastructure reviewed

Technical readiness was also highlighted. Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure confirmed that 10 hunting lines and 13 hotlines are active, and 60% of tree-trimming work has been completed.

Furthermore, 25 boats have been stationed to handle potential flooding.

Plan for expanded CCTV coverage

A key security initiative was also discussed, involving the installation of 6,500 CCTV cameras across the city via the State Home Department.

Leader of the House Hanumant Jagdale urged officials to coordinate with local corporators for strategic camera placement.

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The Mayor concluded by instructing that updated contact lists of all newly elected representatives be maintained to ensure seamless communication during crises.

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