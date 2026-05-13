Thane Civic Chief Saurabh Rao Sets May 30 Deadline For Pre-Monsoon Works, Orders 24/7 Emergency Vigilance

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao reviews monsoon preparedness plans and directs agencies to fast-track infrastructure works before May 30 | File Photo

Thane, May 13: In a high-level review meeting held on Tuesday, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao issued a stern directive to all parastatal agencies to complete all ongoing infrastructure projects by May 30, 2026.

Emphasising a "zero-tolerance" approach towards monsoon-related civic grievances, the Commissioner specifically mandated that no construction activity should remain active on the crucial Ghodbunder Road beyond the month-end deadline.

The meeting, held at the Urban Research Centre, saw participation from senior officials representing the TMC, MMRDA, Public Works Department (PWD), Metro, Railways, and MSEDCL. Commissioner Rao stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination to prevent the "blame game" often seen during rain-related disasters.

Key strategic directives

Pothole management: In a significant move for commuter safety, Commissioner Rao announced that the TMC will undertake immediate repairs of any pothole reported, regardless of which agency owns the road jurisdiction.

Flood mitigation: A comprehensive list of low-lying areas is being compiled. High-capacity pumps, hydra machines, and dedicated manpower will be stationed at these hotspots to ensure rapid water discharge.

Infrastructure safety: Regular joint inspections by TMC and MMRDA engineers will be conducted every 15 days at Coastal Road sites to prevent waterlogging in adjacent residential pockets.

Emergency response: All disaster management cells must operate 24/7. Officials have been ordered to keep mobile phones active at all times and maintain close coordination with local representatives.

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Monsoon preparedness measures

Furthermore, the health department has been directed to stock essential medicines at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital to tackle potential monsoon outbreaks. With high-tide schedules identified, the Commissioner has placed all emergency units on "alert mode" to ensure a swift response to any tidal surge or flooding event.

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