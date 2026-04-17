Thane Municipal Corporation Ramps Up Pre-Monsoon Preparedness, Sets May 31 Deadline For Roadworks

Thane Municipal Corporation accelerates pre-monsoon works, focusing on road repairs, drainage cleaning, and safety measures | File Photo

Thane, April 17: In a bid to ensure a glitch-free monsoon season for citizens, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed all departments to expedite pre-monsoon maintenance. Chairing a comprehensive review meeting, the Commissioner emphasised that all essential works, particularly road repairs and desilting, must be completed by May 31.

Key infrastructure priorities

The civic body is focusing on a multi-pronged strategy to prevent waterlogging and infrastructure failure:

Drainage and desilting: Intensive cleaning of nullahs and gutters is underway. The Commissioner ordered the removal of accumulated silt (desilting) and the deployment of hydra machines and pumping systems in chronic low-lying spots.

Road maintenance: A strict deadline of May 31 has been set for filling potholes and completing ongoing road projects. This includes coordination with external agencies like MMRDA and Metro Rail to ensure construction debris is cleared to allow smooth traffic flow.

Safety measures: Trimmed branches of dangerous trees and repaired streetlights are high on the agenda to prevent accidents during heavy winds and rain.

Administrative vigilance and monitoring

To streamline operations, a dedicated control room will be activated to monitor the city 24/7. Commissioner Rao also instructed the creation of a specific list of "low-lying areas" for targeted intervention.

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In a significant move to clear bottlenecks, Ghodbunder Road is set to be made "hawker-free." Daily action against unauthorised vendors will continue throughout the monsoon to ensure emergency vehicles and commuters face no obstructions. Citizens are encouraged to report grievances, with ward-level officers appointed to ensure rapid response to local issues.

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