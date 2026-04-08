Mumbai News: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Sets May 31 Deadline For Desilting, Orders Vigilance In Flood-Prone Areas

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide inspects desilting work to prevent monsoon flooding in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, April 8: Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed civic officials to maintain constant vigilance over waterlogging-prone areas while undertaking desilting of the Mithi River and all major and minor drains, and to ensure that silt at these critical locations is cleared on priority, without delay or lapse. She has also warned officials to complete the desilting work by May 31.

Inspection of key locations

Bhide, along with Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), conducted an on-site inspection on Wednesday of the ongoing cleaning works at Jetavan Garden near the MMRDA office in Bandra-Kurla Complex, as well as at the Mithi River, the Nehru Science Centre drain in Worli, and the Dadar–Dharavi drain.

During the visit, Bhide directed that the condition of manholes across major stormwater drains in the city be thoroughly inspected. She emphasised that wherever protective grilles have been installed, officials must ensure they are properly maintained and in good condition.

Focus on flood-prone areas

Bhide noted that areas such as Worli Naka and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Saat Rasta) are low-lying and vulnerable to waterlogging. She stressed that, to ensure efficient drainage during the monsoon, lateral connections linked to the stormwater drainage system must be properly maintained, with close coordination between the Metro and Roads departments.

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Measures to tackle garbage dumping

She further highlighted that the dumping of floating waste into the Dadar–Dharavi drain has emerged as a serious issue, necessitating more frequent cleaning operations.

To address this, she directed that drains across the city facing recurring garbage dumping should be equipped with protective grilles, helping prevent waste from entering the drainage system.

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