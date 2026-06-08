Congress Demands Independent Probe After Fire At Thane Municipal Corporation’s Urban Development Department Headquarters | X

Thane: The Congress party has launched a sharp attack against the ruling administration following a fire at the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Urban Development Department headquarters. Raising serious concerns over whether the incident was an accident or a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence, the opposition has demanded an independent probe and an immediate fire audit.

Fire Location & Document Concerns

​The fire broke out early morning on the fourth floor of the Mahapalika Bhavan in Panchpakhadi. While the administration claims that key documents remain safe and blames a potential short circuit, reports suggest vital files regarding major town planning, building permissions, and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) may have been compromised.

​Expressing deep suspicion over recurring fires in municipal properties, Thane District Congress President Rahul Pingale led a delegation to inspect the site. "The Urban Development Department handles highly sensitive records. Frequent fires in such crucial sectors cannot be dismissed as mere coincidences," Pingale stated, demanding absolute transparency to retain public trust.

​The Congress party has put forth a list of urgent demands to the civic body:

​Public Disclosure: Release a definitive list of all files and documents damaged in the blaze.

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​Independent Inquiry: Conduct a third-party, impartial investigation into the cause of the fire instead of relying on internal assessments.

​Data Digitization: Accelerate the restoration of damaged records and implement a secure, audited digital backup system.

​Comprehensive Fire Audit: Mandate urgent fire safety and structural compliance audits across all municipal buildings.

​Civic authorities maintain that a thorough assessment is underway to evaluate the exact extent of the damage.

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