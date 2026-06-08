Thane Collector Assures Environmental Action Plan For Ecologically Sensitive Shahapur Taluka Amid Rising Concerns |

Bhiwandi: In a significant step towards addressing mounting environmental concerns in Shahapur Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal has assured that a dedicated Environmental Action Plan will be formulated for the ecologically sensitive taluka. The assurance was given during a meeting held at the Shahapur Tehsil office with representatives of the Shahapur Environment Protection Forum following an initiative taken by Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama.

Growing Environmental Threats

The decision comes amid growing concerns over rising temperatures, deforestation, hill excavation, rapid urbanisation and increasing violations of environmental norms that activists say are threatening the region’s fragile ecological balance.

Shahapur is regarded as one of Maharashtra’s most water-rich regions and serves as a crucial lifeline for Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring urban centres. Several major dams and water reservoirs supplying drinking water to millions of residents are located within the taluka. Environmentalists have repeatedly warned that unchecked development activities and degradation of natural resources could have long-term consequences not only for Shahapur but also for the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Forum’s Demands & Key Issues Raised

During the meeting, representatives of the Shahapur Environment Protection Forum, led by Santosh Shinde, highlighted a range of issues including conservation of water resources, protection of forest areas, regulation of hill cutting and quarrying activities, preservation of biodiversity and the need for a sustainable development framework. The delegation urged the administration to adopt a long-term policy approach to safeguard the region’s environmental assets.

Responding to the concerns, Dr. Panchal stated that the district administration would undertake a comprehensive environmental assessment of Shahapur in coordination with relevant government departments. Based on the findings, a practical and implementable Environmental Action Plan would be prepared to address the region’s specific ecological challenges.

Multi-Stakeholder Framework

The Collector further indicated that the proposed framework would involve participation from multiple stakeholders, including government agencies, local self-governing bodies, environmental experts and citizens. The objective, he said, would be to ensure that environmental protection measures are integrated with developmental planning while maintaining ecological sustainability.

Officials and activists at the meeting stressed that environmental conservation in Shahapur is not merely a local issue but one that directly impacts the future of the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Given Shahapur’s strategic importance as a water source and ecological buffer zone, the proposal for a separate action plan is already attracting attention at the state level.

Welcome Decision but Monitoring Key

The administration’s decision has been widely welcomed by environmental groups, although many activists emphasised that effective implementation and monitoring of the proposed measures would be critical to achieving meaningful results on the ground.

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The issue gained urgency earlier this year when temperatures in Shahapur reportedly touched 46 degrees Celsius, triggering widespread concern among residents and environmental experts. Against this backdrop, hundreds of citizens participated in a large human chain protest organised by the Shahapur Environment Protection Forum on May 31, braving heavy rainfall to demand immediate action for environmental conservation.

Activists now view the administration’s announcement as a positive outcome of sustained public mobilisation and community participation in environmental advocacy.

Among those present at the meeting were Tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule, Santosh Shinde, Arun Kasar, Dnyaneshwar Talpade, Kamlesh Kunder, Prakash Shah, Advocate Jagdish Varghade, Dr. Avinash Badhiye, Gautam Gode, Janardan Bhere, Rajesh Jagre, along with several doctors, lawyers, journalists, teachers and environmental enthusiasts from the region.

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