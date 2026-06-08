Mumbai To Get More Dialysis Units, Mental Health Centres As BJP MLAs Push BMC Health Reforms |

Mumbai's healthcare infrastructure and public health services came under review at a high level meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House, where elected representatives and senior civic officials discussed measures aimed at strengthening the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's healthcare network.

The meeting was held under the guidance of Maharashtra minister and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, with Associate Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also in attendance. Discussions centred on improving medical services, expanding healthcare access and ensuring that civic hospitals are equipped to meet the city's growing needs.

Key Demands Raised For Public Health

During the meeting, several proposals related to public healthcare were placed before the BMC administration. These included expanding dialysis facilities across the city, launching a citywide "Diabetes Free Mumbai" campaign, increasing expenditure allocated per hospital bed and establishing additional mental health centres.

The issue of operationalising proposed cancer care beds in a timely manner was also raised, with leaders stressing the need to make specialised treatment more accessible to patients.

Officials highlighted that the BMC currently operates around 14,000 hospital beds. With nearly 5,000 additional beds expected to become available in the coming years, emphasis was placed on planning ahead to ensure adequate staffing and resources.

Focus On Staffing And Patient Care

A key concern discussed during the meeting was the need to recruit and train sufficient numbers of doctors, nurses and support staff to manage the expanded healthcare infrastructure.

Representatives urged the civic administration to prepare a comprehensive manpower plan to address future requirements. They also called for sensitivity training programmes for doctors, nurses and security personnel working in outpatient departments to improve patient experience and ensure visitors are treated with empathy and respect.

The meeting was attended by several Mumbai BJP legislators, Mayor Ritu Tawde, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, senior BMC officials, public health administrators, deans of major government hospitals and police officers.

Commitment To Better Healthcare

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Mumbai's public healthcare system and ensuring residents have access to quality medical services. Officials said the discussions would help shape future healthcare planning and improve the functioning of civic hospitals across the city.

The proposed reforms are expected to play a significant role in enhancing healthcare delivery and preparing Mumbai's medical infrastructure for future demands.

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