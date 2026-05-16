Mumbai: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Orders Major Cleanliness, Safety And Infrastructure Upgrade Across Civic Hospitals

BMC launches a citywide drive to improve cleanliness, security and patient facilities across municipal hospitals and healthcare centres | File Photo

Mumbai, May 17: Hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to undergo a major transformation. BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has emphasised cleanliness and security in hospitals. In this regard, she has directed that all healthcare institution premises be kept clean, attractive, and free from encroachments.

Ward officials directed to conduct inspections

She instructed ward-level Assistant Municipal Commissioners to carry out regular inspections and visit hospitals, dispensaries, and health centres in their respective areas. They have been asked to directly review cleanliness, repairs, painting work, and civic amenities, and take immediate necessary action.

A monthly review meeting was held on Friday at the BMC headquarters. During the meeting, Commissioner Bhide directed that structural safety audits of healthcare institutions, timely repairs, and regular maintenance must be ensured.

She also stressed the need for adequate availability of security and housekeeping staff, improved signboards, and beautification of hospital premises so that citizens have a better experience.

Focus on safety and civic amenities

She further stated that uninterrupted electricity and water supply, strict compliance with fire safety norms, clean and regularly sanitised toilets, and strong security arrangements must be ensured in hospitals.

Relevant departments were also instructed to remove encroachments around healthcare institutions.

Under the BMC, more than 500 healthcare centres, primary health service centres, “Hinduhridaysamrat ShivSena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhana” clinics, polyclinics, maternity homes, specialty hospitals, and medical colleges are operational across the city.

Every year, more than 20 million citizens avail themselves of these healthcare services.

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BMC healthcare network to expand further

Currently, all municipal hospitals together have 14,653 beds, and around 4,556 additional beds are expected to be added after new hospitals are built. The BMC healthcare system presently employs around 21,299 permanent staff members and officers.

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